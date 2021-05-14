DATx Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 14th. One DATx coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DATx has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. DATx has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $387,698.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00093282 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 47% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00019926 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $584.32 or 0.01170488 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00067557 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.74 or 0.00115660 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00063868 BTC.

About DATx

DATX is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATx’s official website is www.datx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

DATx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

