$48.23 Million in Sales Expected for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) to post $48.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Veracyte’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $51.00 million and the lowest is $45.80 million. Veracyte posted sales of $20.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full-year sales of $194.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $190.10 million to $198.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $255.95 million, with estimates ranging from $230.50 million to $268.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Veracyte.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 30.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VCYT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist started coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Veracyte from $88.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Veracyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.56. 1,045,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.98 and a beta of 0.77. Veracyte has a 52 week low of $22.69 and a 52 week high of $86.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.87.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,847.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $213,691.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCYT. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte during the third quarter worth about $746,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Veracyte by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 17,190 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Veracyte by 579.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veracyte (VCYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.