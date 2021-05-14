United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $169.40 Million

Equities analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will announce $169.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $167.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $173.80 million. United Community Banks reported sales of $149.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full year sales of $683.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $678.80 million to $687.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $677.60 million, with estimates ranging from $669.60 million to $687.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.18. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 22.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.30.

Shares of UCBI traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.41. 311,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,732. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.81 and its 200-day moving average is $30.50. United Community Banks has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $36.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $339,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,223,785.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,809,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,309,000 after purchasing an additional 374,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,268,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,528,000 after purchasing an additional 49,117 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,264,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,392,000 after purchasing an additional 192,702 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,177,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,305,000 after purchasing an additional 237,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth $51,768,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

