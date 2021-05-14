Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $767.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) to post sales of $767.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stantec’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $739.53 million and the highest is $793.72 million. Stantec posted sales of $686.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Stantec will report full year sales of $3.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stantec.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $661.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.59 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 4.09%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atb Cap Markets cut Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on Stantec from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Stantec from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC upped their target price on Stantec from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stantec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

Shares of NYSE STN traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.83. The stock had a trading volume of 59,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,047. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $27.90 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.10 and a 200-day moving average of $37.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1346 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 31.58%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

