Mettalex (MTLX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.34 Million

Mettalex (CURRENCY:MTLX) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Mettalex has a market cap of $8.30 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mettalex coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.39 or 0.00014822 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Mettalex has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mettalex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.17 or 0.00096592 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $296.91 or 0.00595418 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $120.11 or 0.00240862 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $599.63 or 0.01202471 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $612.43 or 0.01228148 BTC.

Mettalex Coin Profile

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. Mettalex’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8 . Mettalex’s official website is mettalex.com . Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mettalex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mettalex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mettalex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mettalex using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MTLXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Mettalex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mettalex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.