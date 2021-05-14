The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.44 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) will post sales of $4.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Charles Schwab’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.28 billion and the highest is $4.52 billion. The Charles Schwab reported sales of $2.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will report full year sales of $18.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.69 billion to $18.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $18.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.40 billion to $19.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Charles Schwab.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.76.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $18,279,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $640,517.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,910,999 shares of company stock worth $127,765,707 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCHW traded up $2.82 on Friday, reaching $73.25. 8,794,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,187,352. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.96. The Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $73.37. The company has a market cap of $132.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Charles Schwab (SCHW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.