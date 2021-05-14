Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $47.85 Million

Equities analysts predict that Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) will announce $47.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $47.80 million to $47.90 million. Independent Bank posted sales of $50.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year sales of $193.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $190.60 million to $196.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $178.35 million, with estimates ranging from $174.20 million to $182.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $208,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,327.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 1.5% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 61,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 5.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 2.8% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 62,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

IBCP traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.73. The company had a trading volume of 72,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,950. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.34. The company has a market cap of $516.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.06. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $11.42 and a 12-month high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 42.00%.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

