$125.46 Million in Sales Expected for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) will post $125.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tenable’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $125.20 million and the highest is $126.00 million. Tenable reported sales of $107.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenable will report full-year sales of $522.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $521.75 million to $524.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $619.89 million, with estimates ranging from $613.10 million to $634.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TENB. Berenberg Bank lowered Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist lifted their target price on Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Tenable in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $91,306.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,539.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $1,687,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 647,897 shares in the company, valued at $29,148,886.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 373,568 shares of company stock worth $15,843,222 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. FMR LLC grew its stake in Tenable by 336.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after buying an additional 523,335 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,425,000. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in Tenable during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tenable by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 21,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TENB stock traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $39.72. 635,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,495. Tenable has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $58.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -49.65 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.32.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

