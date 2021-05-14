Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.62 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) will post sales of $94.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $97.00 million and the lowest is $93.40 million. Enterprise Financial Services posted sales of $75.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full-year sales of $410.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $402.40 million to $416.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $463.94 million, with estimates ranging from $458.63 million to $474.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $90.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.14 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 21.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $4,546,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,863.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $2,532,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,560. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,104,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,024,000 after acquiring an additional 182,958 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 935,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,706,000 after buying an additional 52,907 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,040,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 17.0% during the first quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 721,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,649,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.4% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 691,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,165,000 after buying an additional 22,941 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EFSC traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.10. The stock had a trading volume of 87,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.63 and a 200 day moving average of $40.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

