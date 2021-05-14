Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $216.52 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) will report $216.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $273.00 million and the lowest is $172.80 million. Laredo Petroleum posted sales of $110.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full year sales of $902.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $702.97 million to $1.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $809.65 million to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.04. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 111.63% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $188.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.28 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 260,525 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,197,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,583,000 after buying an additional 184,007 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $2,828,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,562,000 after buying an additional 143,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 2,340.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,387,000 after buying an additional 139,939 shares during the last quarter. 59.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LPI traded up $3.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.68. 503,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,555. The company has a market cap of $537.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 4.72. Laredo Petroleum has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $43.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.40.

Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

