Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 B-.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOS. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. OTR Global upgraded Canada Goose from a negative rating to a mixed rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Canada Goose from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Canada Goose from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.10.

Shares of NYSE GOOS traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,641,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 68.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.59. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $50.05.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.67 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

