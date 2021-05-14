Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $534.71 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) will report sales of $534.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $505.74 million and the highest is $604.10 million. Murphy Oil posted sales of $211.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 152.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full year sales of $1.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.80 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MUR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

In other news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 12,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $185,551.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $1,507,500.00. Insiders have sold 137,638 shares of company stock worth $2,627,817 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 763.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,396,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,804,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 3.33. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $21.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

