Xend Finance (XEND) Market Capitalization Achieves $15.73 Million

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 14th. During the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. One Xend Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001578 BTC on popular exchanges. Xend Finance has a total market cap of $15.73 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Xend Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00095617 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $299.35 or 0.00595477 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.40 or 0.00241489 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $598.99 or 0.01191526 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $610.84 or 0.01215100 BTC.

Xend Finance Coin Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Xend Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xend Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xend Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XENDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Xend Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xend Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.