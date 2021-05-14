Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.25 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) will report $100.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rocky Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $136.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $63.60 million. Rocky Brands posted sales of $56.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rocky Brands will report full-year sales of $411.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $291.40 million to $530.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $430.39 million, with estimates ranging from $306.60 million to $554.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rocky Brands.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.60. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $87.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.25 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RCKY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, Chairman Mike Brooks sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $391,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,537,029.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rocky Brands by 284.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rocky Brands by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rocky Brands during the first quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Rocky Brands by 297.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Rocky Brands by 21.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RCKY traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $55.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,557. Rocky Brands has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $69.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.83 and its 200 day moving average is $39.78. The firm has a market cap of $406.32 million, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

