$6.49 Million in Sales Expected for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to announce $6.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $11.30 million. Fate Therapeutics reported sales of $5.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $31.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.00 million to $45.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $41.91 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $89.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%.

Several brokerages have commented on FATE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $84.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $2,308,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,740 shares in the company, valued at $11,150,339. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $2,557,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,124,115.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,275 shares of company stock worth $7,653,058. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

FATE traded up $5.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,706,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,927. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $121.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.68 and a beta of 1.88.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

