$6.49 Million in Sales Expected for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) This Quarter

Posted by on May 14th, 2021


Wall Street brokerages expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to announce $6.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $11.30 million. Fate Therapeutics reported sales of $5.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $31.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.00 million to $45.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $41.91 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $89.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%.

Several brokerages have commented on FATE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $84.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $2,308,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,740 shares in the company, valued at $11,150,339. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $2,557,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,124,115.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,275 shares of company stock worth $7,653,058. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

FATE traded up $5.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,706,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,927. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $121.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.68 and a beta of 1.88.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

Earnings History and Estimates for Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

