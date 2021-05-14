VIG Price Hits $0.0031 on Major Exchanges (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. VIG has a market capitalization of $2.73 million and approximately $7,111.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VIG has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. One VIG coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000166 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7,305.00 or 0.14531339 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002251 BTC.

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 880,168,355 coins. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

