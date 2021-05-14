Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Equities analysts expect Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) to report sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Twitter’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.08 billion. Twitter reported sales of $683.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Twitter will report full-year sales of $4.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $4.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $6.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.57.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 9,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $496,497.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $351,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,757,761 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWTR traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.73. The stock had a trading volume of 9,761,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,584,611. The company has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a PE ratio of -37.49, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.02.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

