Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.19.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank cut Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

In related news, major shareholder Gso Holdings I. Llc sold 2,370,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CQP. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 676.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 932 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CQP stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,918. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.11. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.10. Cheniere Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $44.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 174.29% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.33%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

