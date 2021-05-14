SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.73.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on SAP shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC upgraded shares of SAP to an “outperformer” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd.
Shares of SAP stock traded up $3.59 on Friday, hitting $138.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,571. SAP has a 52-week low of $104.64 and a 52-week high of $169.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.86. The company has a market capitalization of $170.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $2.189 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is 31.09%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its position in SAP by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in SAP by 1,708.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.
SAP Company Profile
SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.
