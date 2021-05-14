SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.73.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SAP shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC upgraded shares of SAP to an “outperformer” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of SAP stock traded up $3.59 on Friday, hitting $138.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,571. SAP has a 52-week low of $104.64 and a 52-week high of $169.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.86. The company has a market capitalization of $170.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. As a group, analysts expect that SAP will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $2.189 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is 31.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its position in SAP by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in SAP by 1,708.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.