NIO (NYSE:NIO) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

NIO (NYSE:NIO) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.
Several research firms recently issued reports on NIO. Nomura Instinet began coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $80.30 price target on the stock. Nomura began coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $80.30 price target on the stock. CLSA began coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.89.
Shares of NYSE NIO traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,835,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,064,430. NIO has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $66.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.94 and a beta of 2.81.
NIO Company Profile
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?
Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.