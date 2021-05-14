NIO (NYSE:NIO) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

NIO (NYSE:NIO) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NIO. Nomura Instinet began coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $80.30 price target on the stock. Nomura began coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $80.30 price target on the stock. CLSA began coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.89.

Get NIO alerts:

Shares of NYSE NIO traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,835,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,064,430. NIO has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $66.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.94 and a beta of 2.81.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.73) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NIO will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.