Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.21 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) to announce $3.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.02 million to $3.34 million. Intellicheck posted sales of $1.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full year sales of $15.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.93 million to $16.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $20.89 million, with estimates ranging from $19.25 million to $22.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Intellicheck.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Intellicheck from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Intellicheck from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Intellicheck stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,311. Intellicheck has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 6.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.84 million, a PE ratio of -205.50 and a beta of 2.23.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Intellicheck by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Intellicheck by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Intellicheck by 305.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Intellicheck by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 49,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Intellicheck by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. 47.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail and bank fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

