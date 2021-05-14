New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.30.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EDU shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.60 to $20.10 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,115.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 116,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 106,513 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13,948.3% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,666,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640,499 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 771.0% during the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 33,460 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,149.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,444,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 912.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,031,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EDU traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.20. The company had a trading volume of 41,760,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,091,657. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.65.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

