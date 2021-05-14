CryptoPing Price Hits $0.27 on Top Exchanges (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. CryptoPing has a total market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $135.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoPing coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000531 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptoPing alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00093160 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.78 or 0.00590554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $122.57 or 0.00243079 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004723 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $594.36 or 0.01178708 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $605.87 or 0.01201531 BTC.

CryptoPing Profile

CryptoPing launched on June 8th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,244,286 coins. The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

CryptoPing Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoPing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoPing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.