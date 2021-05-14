DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.200-9.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a $118.00 price target (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. DaVita currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.00.

NYSE DVA traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.41. The stock had a trading volume of 302,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,325. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.62 and a 200 day moving average of $110.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. DaVita has a 52-week low of $75.30 and a 52-week high of $129.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DaVita will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

In other DaVita news, Director Charles Berg sold 1,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.52, for a total value of $229,357.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,566.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $47,746.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,862.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,651 shares of company stock worth $4,209,646. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

