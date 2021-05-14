ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $67.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.71% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ITOCHU Corporation operates as a general trading company. It is involved in domestic trading, import/export, and overseas trading of various products such as textile, machinery, information and communications technology, aerospace, electronics, energy, metals, minerals, chemicals, forest products, general merchandise, food, finance, realty, insurance, and logistics services, as well as business investment in Japan and overseas. ITOCHU Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

ITOCY traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.52. 12,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.95 and a 200 day moving average of $59.15. ITOCHU has a 12-month low of $40.68 and a 12-month high of $66.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ITOCHU during the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in ITOCHU by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 222,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,864,000 after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ITOCHU by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 334,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,292,000 after purchasing an additional 87,423 shares in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITOCHU

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile and garment materials, textiles, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

