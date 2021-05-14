Contrasting Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) and Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB)

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) and Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Bridgewater Bancshares has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Itaú Unibanco has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bridgewater Bancshares and Itaú Unibanco’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgewater Bancshares $107.60 million 4.63 $31.40 million $1.05 16.86 Itaú Unibanco $46.91 billion 1.14 $6.87 billion $0.71 7.70

Itaú Unibanco has higher revenue and earnings than Bridgewater Bancshares. Itaú Unibanco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bridgewater Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bridgewater Bancshares and Itaú Unibanco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgewater Bancshares 26.20% 12.13% 1.21% Itaú Unibanco 10.91% 13.88% 1.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and Itaú Unibanco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridgewater Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 Itaú Unibanco 0 2 0 0 2.00

Bridgewater Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.99%. Given Bridgewater Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bridgewater Bancshares is more favorable than Itaú Unibanco.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.1% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of Itaú Unibanco shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.5% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bridgewater Bancshares beats Itaú Unibanco on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loans to sole proprietorships, partnerships, corporations, and other business enterprises to finance accounts receivable or inventory, capital assets, or other business related purposes; construction and land development loans; 1-4 family mortgage loans; multifamily lending products; owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and consumer and other loans. It operates through seven full-service offices located in Bloomington, Greenwood, Minneapolis, St. Louis Park, Orono, and St. Paul, Minnesota. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Saint Louis Park, Minnesota.

About Itaú Unibanco

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services. The company also provides property and casualty insurance products covering loss, damage, or liabilities for assets or persons, as well as life insurance products covering death and personal accident; and reinsurance products. It serves retail customers, account and non-account holders, individuals and legal entities, high income clients, microenterprises, and companies. The company was formerly known as ItaÃº Unibanco Banco MÃºltiplo S.A. and changed its name to ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. in April 2009. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. operates a subsidiary of IUPAR – ItaÃº Unibanco ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A.

