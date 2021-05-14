Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $317 million-$322 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $309.82 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZEN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $153.47.

Shares of Zendesk stock traded up $4.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.04. 640,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,276. Zendesk has a twelve month low of $72.65 and a twelve month high of $166.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

In related news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total value of $352,654.15. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total transaction of $122,002.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,610,377.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 185,872 shares of company stock worth $26,867,404 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

