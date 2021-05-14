Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.500-6.550 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion-$4.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.33 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLR. Mizuho raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $163.47.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.88. 555,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,630,194. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 60.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.30.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

In related news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $234,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,333,504. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total transaction of $30,368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 483,159 shares in the company, valued at $73,362,862.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 264,574 shares of company stock worth $39,164,768. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

