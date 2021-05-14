Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SIMO shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Silicon Motion Technology stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.45. The company had a trading volume of 340,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,891. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.76. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $35.13 and a 1-year high of $74.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $993,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,100 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 41,309 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 9,231 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

