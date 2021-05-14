JulSwap Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. JulSwap has a total market capitalization of $58.69 million and $3.99 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JulSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000293 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.80 or 0.00093044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $301.50 or 0.00599394 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.35 or 0.00241242 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004654 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $582.71 or 0.01158451 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $612.25 or 0.01217176 BTC.

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 398,215,033 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

