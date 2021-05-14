Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 532.10 ($6.95).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AUTO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 492 ($6.43) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Shore Capital upgraded Auto Trader Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

AUTO stock traded up GBX 5.40 ($0.07) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 551.80 ($7.21). The stock had a trading volume of 1,088,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,021. The stock has a market cap of £5.33 billion and a PE ratio of 33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.04, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 567.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 572.87. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of GBX 493.90 ($6.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 623.20 ($8.14).

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

