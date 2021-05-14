ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.32, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.45. 1,451,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,769. ACV Auctions has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.30.

ACVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

