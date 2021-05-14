PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:PDSB traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.76. 279,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,137. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average of $3.64. PDS Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $7.30. The company has a market capitalization of $106.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.70.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PDSB shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDS Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Saturday, April 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on PDS Biotechnology from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.27.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

