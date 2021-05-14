The Southern (NYSE:SO) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Southern (NYSE:SO) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.780-0.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The Southern also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.250-3.350 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Southern from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered The Southern from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Southern currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.08.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,852,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,960,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Southern has a 52-week low of $50.40 and a 52-week high of $66.93. The stock has a market cap of $68.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.19.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. Equities research analysts predict that The Southern will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,560.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,766,546 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

