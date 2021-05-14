Brokerages Expect Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $212.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) to announce sales of $212.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Mission Produce’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $210.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $215.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mission Produce will report full year sales of $897.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $889.20 million to $905.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $996.71 million, with estimates ranging from $981.81 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mission Produce.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.50 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVO. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.57.

AVO traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.69. The stock had a trading volume of 183,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,993. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.57. Mission Produce has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $22.19.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Barnard acquired 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $197,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $6,825,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,493.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Mission Produce by 74.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,254,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,839,000 after acquiring an additional 536,101 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mission Produce in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,774,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 187,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 126,797 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

