Crypton (CRP) Market Capitalization Achieves $598,791.72

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Crypton coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000315 BTC on major exchanges. Crypton has a total market cap of $598,791.72 and $447.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crypton has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00092877 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $304.27 or 0.00604452 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00092793 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 47.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00019872 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.56 or 0.00239499 BTC.

Crypton Coin Profile

Crypton is a coin. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 3,775,994 coins. Crypton’s official website is u.is . Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Buying and Selling Crypton

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using US dollars.

