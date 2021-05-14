Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $251.97 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to announce $251.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $250.27 million to $255.10 million. Sterling Bancorp posted sales of $239.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sterling Bancorp.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Hovde Group upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

Sterling Bancorp stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,651,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,851,132. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $26.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

In related news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $192,029.44. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $632,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,400.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,426 shares of company stock worth $997,557 in the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

