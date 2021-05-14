Zacks: Analysts Expect Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.39 Million

Analysts predict that Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) will report $31.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.71 million to $32.07 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full-year sales of $133.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $132.68 million to $134.61 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $139.51 million, with estimates ranging from $138.76 million to $140.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Carter Bankshares.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.50 to $16.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Carter Bankshares from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARE. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 325.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Carter Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Carter Bankshares by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CARE traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.03. 30,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,599. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average of $11.45. Carter Bankshares has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $14.94.

Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

