Carl A. Merton Sells 89,000 Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,136.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:TLRY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,888,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,911,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 3.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.75. Tilray Inc has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. Tilray had a negative net margin of 242.60% and a negative return on equity of 92.70%. The company had revenue of $56.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.55 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tilray by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,973,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,599,000 after acquiring an additional 507,725 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tilray by 13.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,498,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,800,000 after acquiring an additional 300,700 shares during the period. Founders Fund V Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,008,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,389,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Tilray by 155.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 289,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after acquiring an additional 175,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TLRY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Tilray from $24.20 to $30.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tilray in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tilray from $9.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tilray in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.77 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.20.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.