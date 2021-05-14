Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Director Douglas J. Pauls Sells 3,003 Shares

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $141,501.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,296.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,130,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,241. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.34. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $54.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.11 and its 200-day moving average is $45.34.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.06 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 46.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Essent Group by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,389,000 after buying an additional 29,966 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Essent Group by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 10,683 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Essent Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,901,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Essent Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

