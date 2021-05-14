Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.72 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Utz Brands stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.52. 953,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. Utz Brands has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.44 and its 200-day moving average is $23.19.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%.
About Utz Brands
Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.
See Also: How does quantitative easing work?
Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.