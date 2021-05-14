Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.71% and a negative return on equity of 152.06%.

BLNK traded up $3.73 on Friday, reaching $29.95. 3,879,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,145,205. Blink Charging has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.56 and a beta of 4.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.82.

Several research analysts have commented on BLNK shares. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $58.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

