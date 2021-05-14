Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ORTX stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.45. The stock had a trading volume of 394,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.31. Orchard Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $10.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average is $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ORTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Orchard Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.55.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

