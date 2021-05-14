ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

PRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,878,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,152,000 after buying an additional 44,735 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,639,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,955,000 after purchasing an additional 180,849 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ProAssurance by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,253,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,314,000 after purchasing an additional 39,795 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in ProAssurance by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,389,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,148,000 after purchasing an additional 204,436 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 23.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,387,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,139,000 after purchasing an additional 266,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.41. 109,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,555. ProAssurance has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $29.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 27.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ProAssurance will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.69%.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

