AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AVEVF shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Investec lowered AVEVA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Get AVEVA Group alerts:

AVEVF stock remained flat at $$48.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.08. AVEVA Group has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $68.65.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.