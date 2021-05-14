9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ NMTR traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,933,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,804,416. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.23. 9 Meters Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.26.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NMTR. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Sitar bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,338. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John Temperato purchased 100,000 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,077,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,522. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 450,000 shares of company stock valued at $450,000. Insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on patients with rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease, as well as for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease; and NM-002, a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat SBS.

