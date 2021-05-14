Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ AKRO traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $28.21. The company had a trading volume of 199,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,654. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.53 and its 200-day moving average is $29.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.58. Akero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $22.05 and a 1-year high of $41.16.

In related news, CFO William Richard White sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 3,055 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $93,116.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,284,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,948. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AKRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akero Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.88.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

