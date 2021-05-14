BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 12.67%.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.74. 620,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.74, a PEG ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.30. BioLife Solutions has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $47.97.

In other BioLife Solutions news, Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $114,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,608.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 4,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $192,792.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 185,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,699,755.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,361 shares of company stock worth $9,877,358 over the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on BLFS. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. BioLife Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.10.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

