GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GasLog Ltd. is an owner, operator and manager of liquefied natural gas carriers. The Company operates in two segments: vessel ownership and vessel management. The vessel ownership segment consists of chartering out company-owned LNG carriers and the vessel management segment consists of providing LNG carrier technical management services, LNG carrier construction supervision services and other vessel management services. GasLog Ltd. is based in Monaco. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GLOG. BTIG Research cut shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Clarkson Capital downgraded shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.80 target price (up previously from $5.50) on shares of GasLog in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. GasLog presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.96.

Shares of NYSE GLOG remained flat at $$5.81 during midday trading on Friday. 263,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,919. GasLog has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. GasLog had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $192.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.82 million. Research analysts anticipate that GasLog will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in GasLog during the 4th quarter worth $348,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in GasLog in the 1st quarter valued at $577,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GasLog by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,142 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 152,431 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in GasLog in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GasLog by 208.2% during the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 215,708 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 145,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. The company provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 1, 2020, it operated a fleet of 25 LNG carriers.

