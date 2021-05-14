Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AMTI traded up $3.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.70. 192,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,360. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.76. Applied Molecular Transport has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $78.22.

Get Applied Molecular Transport alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMTI. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Applied Molecular Transport from $32.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

In other Applied Molecular Transport news, Director David Lamond acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $1,050,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Elizabeth Bhatt sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $364,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $364,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Molecular Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Molecular Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.